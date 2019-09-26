KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HyundaiEng&Const 46,800 UP 650
DaelimInd 100,500 UP 1,700
SamsungF&MIns 228,500 DN 6,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,950 UP 200
Kogas 40,150 DN 50
DOOSAN 106,000 UP 4,500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14250 DN150
KiaMtr 44,900 DN 950
Donga Socio Holdings 88,000 UP 800
SK hynix 83,300 UP 1,400
Youngpoong 605,000 UP 11,000
JWPHARMA 28,150 UP 300
CJ 84,000 UP 500
LGInt 17,400 DN 250
Hanwha 25,050 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 6,610 DN 30
DB HiTek 15,900 UP 150
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 61,700 DN 100
ShinhanGroup 43,000 UP 200
HITEJINRO 26,200 DN 600
Yuhan 228,500 UP 1,500
SLCORP 22,850 DN 200
CJ LOGISTICS 149,000 UP 4,000
AK Holdings 31,300 DN 1,450
LOTTE 37,600 UP 250
GS Retail 41,700 DN 300
Ottogi 582,000 DN 2,000
IlyangPharm 20,750 DN 100
LS 47,700 UP 300
GC Corp 116,000 DN 1,500
GS E&C 32,800 UP 250
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 37,600 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 224,500 UP 1,500
DaeduckElec 10,900 UP 550
KPIC 126,000 DN 500
MERITZ SECU 4,940 DN 15
HtlShilla 85,600 UP 1,900
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,540 UP 10
SKC 39,500 DN 350
KISWire 23,800 DN 50
(MORE)
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
3
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
4
(LEAD) Suspect denies involvement in S. Korea's worst serial murder case
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon, Trump to hold talks Monday on peace process in New York
-
1
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech at 74th U.N. General Assembly session
-
2
Seoul working on plan to use DMZ, including Moon's vision to build peace zone
-
3
S. Korean, Japanese biz leaders call for patching up frayed diplomatic relations
-
4
Moon leaves New York after talks with Trump, U.N. address
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. agree to work toward 'reasonable and fair' sharing of defense cost