KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LotteFood 446,000 DN 1,000
NEXENTIRE 9,080 UP 30
CHONGKUNDANG 83,000 DN 1,100
KCC 221,500 DN 8,500
AmoreG 65,100 DN 300
HyundaiMtr 133,000 DN 1,500
HankookShellOil 337,000 UP 1,500
BukwangPharm 14,050 DN 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 37,500 UP 150
TaekwangInd 1,157,000 UP 4,000
SsangyongCement 6,180 UP 20
KAL 22,900 DN 350
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,735 0
LG Corp. 70,000 DN 700
SsangyongMtr 2,970 DN 100
BoryungPharm 12,300 UP 250
L&L 12,600 DN 200
NamyangDairy 495,500 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 44,750 DN 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,300 DN 150
Shinsegae 262,000 UP 3,000
Nongshim 252,000 DN 1,000
SGBC 40,200 DN 750
Hyosung 84,800 UP 300
Binggrae 58,900 UP 800
GCH Corp 20,800 DN 200
LotteChilsung 139,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,850 DN 150
POSCO 230,500 0
SPC SAMLIP 99,600 DN 1,900
SAMSUNG SDS 196,500 DN 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 38,850 UP 150
KUMHOTIRE 4,415 DN 10
DB INSURANCE 51,200 DN 1,300
SamsungElec 49,200 UP 300
NHIS 12,550 0
SK Discovery 22,550 DN 300
SBC 16,350 DN 150
Hyundai M&F INS 26,300 0
TONGYANG 1,575 DN 5
