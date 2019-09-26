KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Daesang 22,450 UP 350
SKNetworks 5,620 DN 20
ORION Holdings 16,050 DN 100
Hanmi Science 39,450 DN 700
SamsungElecMech 100,500 UP 1,200
Hanssem 59,700 DN 1,500
KSOE 124,000 0
Hanwha Chem 17,800 UP 50
OCI 67,200 DN 1,500
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 47,350 UP 450
KorZinc 445,500 DN 500
SamsungHvyInd 7,980 UP 20
SYC 50,100 DN 100
HyundaiMipoDock 45,350 UP 150
IS DONGSEO 30,250 DN 100
S-Oil 100,500 DN 1,500
LG Innotek 114,000 UP 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 237,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI WIA 50,200 DN 100
KumhoPetrochem 71,100 UP 900
Mobis 249,500 DN 5,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 42,850 UP 550
HDC HOLDINGS 13,000 UP 200
S-1 96,300 DN 200
Hanchem 81,000 UP 900
DWS 38,400 UP 50
UNID 46,100 UP 150
KEPCO 26,200 DN 400
SamsungSecu 35,700 UP 100
SKTelecom 239,500 DN 500
S&T MOTIV 54,700 DN 900
HyundaiElev 90,000 UP 2,300
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 30,050 DN 200
Hanon Systems 12,100 DN 250
SK 206,500 DN 1,500
DAEKYO 6,040 DN 10
GKL 20,700 UP 200
Handsome 29,300 UP 50
WJ COWAY 83,200 UP 900
LOTTE SHOPPING 136,500 DN 1,000
