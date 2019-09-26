KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 13,400 UP 100
KorElecTerm 46,400 DN 150
NamhaeChem 9,200 DN 40
DONGSUH 18,000 UP 50
BGF 6,100 UP 30
SamsungEng 16,850 UP 250
SAMSUNG C&T 90,700 DN 200
PanOcean 4,675 UP 75
SAMSUNG CARD 34,150 UP 400
CheilWorldwide 24,900 0
KT 27,500 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL195500 UP9000
LG Uplus 13,750 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,300 DN 800
KT&G 105,000 UP 500
DHICO 6,850 DN 90
LG Display 14,000 DN 150
Kangwonland 29,700 DN 500
NAVER 158,000 0
Kakao 136,500 UP 500
NCsoft 530,000 UP 8,000
DSME 31,050 UP 250
DSINFRA 6,240 DN 30
DWEC 4,835 UP 105
Donga ST 83,000 UP 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,550 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 236,500 UP 500
DongwonF&B 221,000 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 34,500 UP 400
LGH&H 1,279,000 DN 11,000
LGCHEM 304,500 DN 500
KEPCO E&C 22,850 DN 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 91,800 UP 400
HALLA HOLDINGS 42,800 DN 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,650 UP 200
LGELECTRONICS 67,100 UP 900
Celltrion 167,000 UP 500
Huchems 21,400 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 149,500 DN 6,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,400 DN 1,500
(MORE)
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
3
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
4
(LEAD) Suspect denies involvement in S. Korea's worst serial murder case
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon, Trump to hold talks Monday on peace process in New York
-
1
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech at 74th U.N. General Assembly session
-
2
Seoul working on plan to use DMZ, including Moon's vision to build peace zone
-
3
S. Korean, Japanese biz leaders call for patching up frayed diplomatic relations
-
4
Moon leaves New York after talks with Trump, U.N. address
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. agree to work toward 'reasonable and fair' sharing of defense cost