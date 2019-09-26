IBK 13,400 UP 100

KorElecTerm 46,400 DN 150

NamhaeChem 9,200 DN 40

DONGSUH 18,000 UP 50

BGF 6,100 UP 30

SamsungEng 16,850 UP 250

SAMSUNG C&T 90,700 DN 200

PanOcean 4,675 UP 75

SAMSUNG CARD 34,150 UP 400

CheilWorldwide 24,900 0

KT 27,500 0

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL195500 UP9000

LG Uplus 13,750 UP 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 72,300 DN 800

KT&G 105,000 UP 500

DHICO 6,850 DN 90

LG Display 14,000 DN 150

Kangwonland 29,700 DN 500

NAVER 158,000 0

Kakao 136,500 UP 500

NCsoft 530,000 UP 8,000

DSME 31,050 UP 250

DSINFRA 6,240 DN 30

DWEC 4,835 UP 105

Donga ST 83,000 UP 500

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,550 DN 100

CJ CheilJedang 236,500 UP 500

DongwonF&B 221,000 UP 500

KEPCO KPS 34,500 UP 400

LGH&H 1,279,000 DN 11,000

LGCHEM 304,500 DN 500

KEPCO E&C 22,850 DN 50

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 91,800 UP 400

HALLA HOLDINGS 42,800 DN 50

HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,650 UP 200

LGELECTRONICS 67,100 UP 900

Celltrion 167,000 UP 500

Huchems 21,400 UP 50

DAEWOONG PHARM 149,500 DN 6,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,400 DN 1,500

