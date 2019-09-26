Seoul stocks rebound on hopes for U.S.-China trade talks
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed slightly higher on Thursday amid hopes for trade talks between the United States and China. The Korean won remained flat against the U.S. dollar.
After a choppy session, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched up 1.13 points, or 0.05 percent, to close at 2,074.52.
Trade volume was moderate at 388 million shares worth 4.2 trillion won (US$3.5 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 415 to 389.
The local stock market opened higher, taking a cue from overnight gains on Wall Street amid hopes for trade talks between the United States and China.
The index shifted into negative terrain briefly, but closed higher as U.S. President Donald Trump suggested a trade deal with China could happen sooner than expected.
But the market advance was limited due to a sharp drop in China's stock market and lingering woes over political uncertainties in the U.S.
"Trump's comments on possible trade talks improved investor sentiment," Seo Sang-young, a researcher at Kiwoom Securities Co., said. "The upward momentum, however, was limited as it is difficult to rule out the possibility that the issue of Trump's impeachment can last long."
Most large-cap shares on the Seoul bourse were mixed.
Tech shares were bullish. Samsung Electronics, the top market cap here, gained 0.61 percent to 49,200 won. SK hynix, a major chipmaker, added 1.71 percent to end at 83,300 won.
In contrast, auto stocks ended lower, with leading automaker Hyundai Motor moving down 1.12 percent to 133,000 won. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis was down 2.16 percent to 249,000 won, and Hyundai Motor's sister company, Kia Motors, lost 2.07 percent to 44,900 won.
Top steel maker POSCO finished unchanged at 230,500 won and top internet portal operator NAVER remained flat at 158,000 won.
The local currency closed at 1,198.8 won against the U.S. dollar, unchanged from the previous session's close.
