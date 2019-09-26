S. Korean Bond Yields on Sept. 26, 2019
All Headlines 16:35 September 26, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.272 1.272 --
3-year TB 1.301 1.304 -0.3
10-year TB 1.433 1.424 +0.9
2-year MSB 1.342 1.348 -0.6
3-year CB (AA-) 1.806 1.807 -0.1
91-day CD 1.550 1.550 0.0
(END)
