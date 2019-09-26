Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean Kwon Soon-woo falls in 2nd round at ATP Tour stop in China

SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Kwon Soon-woo was knocked out of the second round at an ATP Tour event in China on Thursday.

The world No. 91 lost to Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina in straight sets, 7-6 (3), 6-2, at the Huajin Securities Zhuhai Championships in Zhuhai, China.

Kwon reached this stage after shocking Lucas Pouille, world No. 24 and the 2019 Australian Open semifinalist, in two sets in Wednesday's opening round. It was Kwon's first victory against a top-30 player.

In this AFP photo from Sept. 25, 2019, Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea is in action at the ATP Tour's Huajin Securities Zhuhai Championships in Zhuhai, China. (Yonhap)

But Kwon ran out of steam against Dzumhur, who's fallen to No. 93 in the rankings after reaching a career-high No. 23 in July 2018.

Kwon lost the first set in a tiebreak. Then, trailing 2-1 in the second set, Kwon was broken for the first time in the match.

He failed to convert any of his three break point opportunities. And Dzumhur broke the South Korea in the eighth game of the second set to advance to the quarterfinals.

Kwon, the highest-ranked South Korean on the tour, did earn enough ranking points to crack the top 90 when the new rankings are announced next week. His career high is No. 81 from earlier this month.

