N. Korean vessel returned after crossing inter-Korean sea border

All Headlines 23:02 September 26, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Thursday sent back a North Korean boat that crossed the Northern Limit Line (NLL) after experiencing mechanical and navigational problems, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Thursday.

The vessel crossed 3.1 kilometers into South Korean waters west of Yeonpyeong Island in the Yellow Sea and authorities returned it to the North late Thursday, according to JCS.

The NLL is the de facto maritime border between the two Koreas.

"Four crew members onboard expressed a desire to return to the North and the military helped them make repairs to their boat," it said.

The boat that crossed the NLL was a supervisory vessel that monitors North Korean fishing boats, the military said.
