Pompeo says U.S.-N.K. talks not yet arranged

All Headlines 01:34 September 27, 2019

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that working-level denuclearization talks with North Korea that were expected for this month have not been arranged.

Pompeo made the remark at a press conference at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, saying the U.S. stands ready to resume negotiations with the North.

