September 27, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 27.

Korean-language dailies
-- Cho Kuk admits to calling prosecutor in charge of raiding his home at time of raid (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Controversy over Cho Kuk making call to prosecutor in charge of raiding his home (Kookmin Daily)
-- Cho makes call to prosecutor in charge of raiding his home, opposition says will seek impeachment (Donga llbo)
-- Cho says called prosecutor in charge of raiding his home, opposition claims investigation intervention (Seoul Shinmun)
-- "Made call to prosecutor at time of raid," says Cho, opposition says will seek impeachment (Segye Times)
-- Cheong Wa Dae tells prosecution to keep Cho Kuk investigation quiet during Korea-U.S. summit (Chosun Ilbo)
-- "This is the justice minister," Cho calls prosecution at time of raid (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Controversy rises over Cho's call to prosecutor at time of raid on his home (Hankyoreh)
-- Cho Kuk makes call to prosecutor at time of raid, controversy rises over intervention in investigation (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Leading economists say 'meaningful' countries, firms will face default next year (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Growth, prices fall into 1-percent trap (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Major stomach medicine banned (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Cho Kuk scandal dominates National Assembly session (Korea Herald)
-- 'President Trump impeachment saga may impact NK-US talks' (Korea Times)
