(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Sept. 27)

This time it was a bit more specific, including ideas such as demining the zone and opening the offices of UN agencies and international organizations there. Pyongyang has not yet responded to the proposal. The vision is rosy, but risky in some respects. Demining the zone may be tempting to the North, which wants to see a weaker South Korean defense. But it must be dealt with prudently. Demining must be preceded by the substantial relaxation of military tension.