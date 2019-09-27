(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 27)

That is not only because Trump described North Korea as a "partner with tremendous untapped potential" in his United Nations address, Tuesday. South Korea's presidential spokeswoman Ko Min-jung said after Moon's summit with Trump they reached a consensus on "transforming" ― not merely "improving" ― relations with North Korea. Ko explained this reflects their strong willingness to seek a fundamental change by ceasing all hostile acts. She could have been exaggerating, but news reports from the U.S. show the Trump administration is tilting toward easing some sanctions on the North to move the nuclear dialogue forward.