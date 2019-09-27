(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 27)

In a question session at the National Assembly on Thursday, controversial Justice Minister Cho Kuk admitted that he had a conversation with the head of an investigation team in the prosecution probing a plethora of allegations against him and his family. When asked by an opposition lawmaker, a former prosecutor, if he really had such a conversation, Cho admitted that he did after his wife called him on the phone after she was embarrassed to see investigators raid their residence to gather evidence of their potential involvements in the scandal. But Cho said he did not obstruct the prosecution's investigation of his family.