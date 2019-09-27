Today in Korean history
Sept. 28
1920 -- Ryu Gwan-sun (1902-20) dies in Seodaemun prison in Seoul where the young independence fighter was imprisoned and tortured for organizing and staging a nationwide independence movement against Japan's colonial rule of Korea (1910-45), known as the March 1 Manse Movement, in 1919.
1950 -- South Korean and U.N. forces hold a ceremony to officially declare the recapture of Seoul, two days after they retook the capital from North Korean forces. The Korean War, which started earlier that year when the North invaded the South, ended with a cease-fire in 1953.
1992 -- President Roh Tae-woo meets his Chinese counterpart, Yang Shangkun, in the first-ever South Korea-China summit.
1999 -- The National Assembly passes a bill to dispatch combat troops to violence-ridden East Timor.
(END)
