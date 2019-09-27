Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:09 September 27, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/18 Sunny 20

Incheon 25/19 Sunny 20

Suwon 26/17 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 27/17 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 27/17 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 26/17 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 25/16 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 28/17 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 28/18 Cloudy 30

Jeju 27/22 Rain 60

Daegu 25/18 Cloudy 30

Busan 23/20 Rain 80

