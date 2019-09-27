Friday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:09 September 27, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/18 Sunny 20
Incheon 25/19 Sunny 20
Suwon 26/17 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 27/17 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 27/17 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 26/17 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 25/16 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 28/17 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 28/18 Cloudy 30
Jeju 27/22 Rain 60
Daegu 25/18 Cloudy 30
Busan 23/20 Rain 80
(END)
