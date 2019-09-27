Yonhap news advisory for Friday, Sept. 27
General
-- N. Korea says Trump is unlike former U.S. leaders, hopes for progress
-- Second day of Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue
-- Parliamentary interpellation session on foreign, reunification and security affairs
-- Follow-up on prosecution's probe into justice minister's family
Economy & Finance
-- Follow-up stories on African swine fever cases in S. Korea
-- Terms of trade in August
-- Q2 tally for South Korea's overseas direct investment
