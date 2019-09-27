BTS' J-Hope releases collaboration with Becky G
SEOUL, Sept 27 (Yonhap) -- J-Hope, a member of K-pop boy band BTS, will release Friday a hip hop single featuring American musician Becky G, his management agency said.
The song, "Chicken Noodle Soup," set for release Friday evening through BTS' official social media channels, is a recreation of the namesake song released by American musician, DJ Webstar and rapper Young B.
The new song will also come with a music video featuring J-Hope and Becky G, according to Big Hit Entertainment.
J-Hope wrote Korean rap lines for "Chicken Noodle Soup" while Becky G wrote her lines in Spanish, adding fresh elements to the old-school hip hop song.
The two artists joined hands for the collaboration, having both fallen for hip hop music in their childhoods.
The song also comes with witty choreography executed by J-Hope and Becky G in the music video as well as a dance ensemble of some 50 dancers from across the world.
J-Hope, known for his dance prowess, has also shown talent in music production, having joined in the production and rapping of many BTS songs, including "MIC Drop," "Blood Sweat & Tears," and "Boy With Luv."
In March last year, J-Hope dropped a mixtape, "Hope World," which peaked at 38 on the Billboard 200 main album chart.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
3
Trump touts relationship with Kim ahead of possible nuke talks
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Japan hold working-level diplomatic talks in Tokyo
-
5
(3rd LD) Typhoon Tapah dumps heavy rain, causing flight cancellations
-
1
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
2
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
3
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
4
Hyundai E&C cancels 1 tln-won deal on payment
-
5
(2nd LD) Typhoon Tapah expected to hit southern S. Korea over weekend
-
1
Trump 'quite likely' to visit Pyongyang: ex-U.S. nuke envoy
-
2
(News Focus) Film based on feminist novel sparks anti-feminist backlash in S. Korea
-
3
2 dead pigs found inside DMZ test negative for African swine fever
-
4
(News Focus) In New York, Moon underlines Seoul's stake in peace process, response to climate change
-
5
70 pct. of S. Koreans expect Kim Busan trip to be positive for nuclear talks, cross-border ties