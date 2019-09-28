Weekend festival to mark Nodeul Island opening
By Lee Minji
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- Seoul City government said Saturday it plans to hold a festival celebrating the opening of Nodeul Island, an island on the Han River that was deserted for half a century but recently revamped as a recreational complex.
The 119,854 square-meter Nodeul Island, located near the country's financial district of Yeouido, will officially open later in the day following a four-year plan to revive the man-made island that was first built around 100 years ago.
Nodeul Island's history goes back to the early 20th century when it was constructed in the process of building the Hangang Bridge during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule. It was a popular spot for family events until the 1960s before it became desolate due to delayed development projects.
The opening festival is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. with a rooftop yoga program. Numerous events, including a gardening class, musical buskings and a bigger-than-life cake cutting for 300 people, will take place throughout the day.
The highlight of the festival will be an official opening event that starts at 6:50 p.m. On the sidelines of the event, a concert featuring popular indie musicians, such as Daybreak, Zitten and Soran, will take place at the island's concert hall from 5:30 p.m.
Pre-registration for the events will be available on the island's Facebook page, (http://www.facebook.com/nodeul.seoul), with on-site registrations also available for sessions that are closed online.
Visitors can take public buses 150, 151, 152, 500, 501, 504, 506, 507, 605, 750A, 750B, 751, 752 and 6211 to Nodeul Island bus stop. They can also walk to the island from subway stations Nodeul (Line No. 9), Sinyongsan (Line No. 4) or Yongsan (Line No. 1).
The island does not have parking facilities. However, those who wish to drive can park at Ichon or Yeouinaru subway stations and take a river taxi to the island, according to the city government.
