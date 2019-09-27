Crime against lineal ascendants mounting
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- More than 2,700 people were arrested for committing crimes against their parents and grandparents last year, police data showed Friday.
According to the data obtained by Rep. So Byung-hoon from the National Police Agency for a parliamentary inspection, the number of people apprehended for crimes targeting their lineal ascendants was 2,705 last year, up 90.5 percent from 1,420 in 2014.
Comparable figures were 2,222 in 2015, 2,685 in 2016 and 2,359 in 2017.
By type of crime, assault took the lion's share with 1,845 or 68.2 percent of the total last year, trailed by bodily harm with 403, intimidation with 152 and murder with 73, the data said.
The ratio of offenders taken into custody was 4.8 percent last year, compared with 6.98 percent in 2014, 5.6 percent in 2015, 5.3 percent in 2016 and 5.1 percent in 2017.
(END)
