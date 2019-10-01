The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:01 October 01, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.50 1.50
1-M 1.51 1.50
2-M 1.51 1.50
3-M 1.51 1.51
6-M 1.52 1.52
12-M 1.53 1.53
(END)
