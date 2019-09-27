S. Korea, Bulgaria to strengthen partnerships on nuclear energy, ICT
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- The leaders of South Korea and Bulgaria agreed Friday to bolster strategic partnerships between the two nations in various fields, including nuclear energy, ICT and arms production.
The accord came at summit talks here between President Moon Jae-in and visiting Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
Borissov arrived in Seoul on Wednesday for a three-day trip, becoming the first Bulgarian prime minister to make an official visit to South Korea.
The two sides agreed to "expand mutually beneficial, forward-looking cooperation in trade, investment, energy, infrastructure, national defense, defense industry, culture and education," Cheong Wa Dae said in a statement.
Moon noted that the southeast European nation is seeking to introduce nuclear reactors and modernize its weapon systems, and stressed that South Korea can be an "optimal" partner in related projects.
He requested Sofia's cooperation so that South Korean companies can take part in such programs.
Moon and Borissov also agreed to step up partnerships between their nations on renewable energy, such as electric vehicle batteries and other automobile parts.
The prime minister reaffirmed the Balkan nation's firm support for the Korea peace process, Cheong Wa Dae said.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
3
Trump touts relationship with Kim ahead of possible nuke talks
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Japan hold working-level diplomatic talks in Tokyo
-
5
(3rd LD) Typhoon Tapah dumps heavy rain, causing flight cancellations
-
1
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
2
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
3
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
4
Hyundai E&C cancels 1 tln-won deal on payment
-
5
(2nd LD) Typhoon Tapah expected to hit southern S. Korea over weekend
-
1
Trump 'quite likely' to visit Pyongyang: ex-U.S. nuke envoy
-
2
(News Focus) Film based on feminist novel sparks anti-feminist backlash in S. Korea
-
3
2 dead pigs found inside DMZ test negative for African swine fever
-
4
(News Focus) In New York, Moon underlines Seoul's stake in peace process, response to climate change
-
5
(2nd LD) Justice minister's phone conversation over raid sparks uproar in parliament