S. Korea criticizes Japan over repeated claim to Dokdo in defense white paper
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea denounced Japan's latest defense white paper on Friday for repeating claims to the country's easternmost islets of Dokdo.
"The (South Korean) government strongly protests the Japanese government's repeated claim of unfair sovereignty over Dokdo, which is clearly our own territory historically, geographically and by international law, and we urge Tokyo to withdraw the claim immediately," Seoul's foreign ministry said in a statement.
Earlier in the day, Tokyo released its 2019 defense white paper, in which it renewed the territorial claims, citing a July incursion by a Russian warplane into the airspace over Dokdo. Referring to the incident, the white paper said airspace violations are dealt with by the Air Self-Defense Force.
Japan has laid its claim to the islets in the white paper every year since 2005.
The foreign ministry said that repeating the "unfair and absurd" claim to Dokdo is not helpful to the South Korea-Japan relationship.
"The government will once again make it clear that the unfair claims of the Japanese government do not affect our sovereignty over Dokdo, the unique territory of the Republic of Korea, and will respond firmly to any provocations by the Japanese government against Dokdo."
Late last month, South Korea's military conducted drills on and around the Dokdo islets in the East Sea, in a show of Seoul's determination not to back down in an escalating row with Japan over wartime history and trade.
South Korea has maintained effective control of the rocky outcroppings off the east coast with a small police detachment since 1945. Japan has persistently laid claim to Dokdo, drawing strong condemnation from Seoul.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
3
Trump touts relationship with Kim ahead of possible nuke talks
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Japan hold working-level diplomatic talks in Tokyo
-
5
(3rd LD) Typhoon Tapah dumps heavy rain, causing flight cancellations
-
1
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
2
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
3
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
4
Hyundai E&C cancels 1 tln-won deal on payment
-
5
(2nd LD) Typhoon Tapah expected to hit southern S. Korea over weekend
-
1
Trump 'quite likely' to visit Pyongyang: ex-U.S. nuke envoy
-
2
(News Focus) Film based on feminist novel sparks anti-feminist backlash in S. Korea
-
3
2 dead pigs found inside DMZ test negative for African swine fever
-
4
(News Focus) In New York, Moon underlines Seoul's stake in peace process, response to climate change
-
5
(2nd LD) Justice minister's phone conversation over raid sparks uproar in parliament