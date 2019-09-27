Seoul shares expand losses late Friday morning
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares expanded losses late Friday morning amid rising political and economic uncertainties from the United States.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) plunged 22.26 points, or 1.07 percent, to reach 2,052.26 as of 11:20 a.m.
Investors remained concerned over reports that Washington may not extend a waiver that allows Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co. to secure parts from U.S. firms. Also, investor sentiment is still fragile over a potential impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump.
On the Seoul bourse, market giant Samsung Electronics lost 1.52 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix moved down 2.64 percent. Another tech giant, LG Electronics, surrendered 0.75 percent.
Top steel giant POSCO decreased 2.17 percent, and Korea Zinc shed 0.56 percent. No.2 steelmaker Hyundai Steel moved down 1.78 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,201.65 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 2.85 won from the previous session's close.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
3
Trump touts relationship with Kim ahead of possible nuke talks
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Japan hold working-level diplomatic talks in Tokyo
-
5
(3rd LD) Typhoon Tapah dumps heavy rain, causing flight cancellations
-
1
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
2
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
3
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
4
Hyundai E&C cancels 1 tln-won deal on payment
-
5
(2nd LD) Typhoon Tapah expected to hit southern S. Korea over weekend
-
1
Trump 'quite likely' to visit Pyongyang: ex-U.S. nuke envoy
-
2
(News Focus) Film based on feminist novel sparks anti-feminist backlash in S. Korea
-
3
2 dead pigs found inside DMZ test negative for African swine fever
-
4
(News Focus) In New York, Moon underlines Seoul's stake in peace process, response to climate change
-
5
(2nd LD) Justice minister's phone conversation over raid sparks uproar in parliament