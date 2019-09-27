S. Korea, Kazakhstan to deepen ties in energy segment
SEJONG, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Kazakhstan agreed to forge deeper economic ties, especially in the field of energy, in line with Seoul's efforts to expand cooperation with new partners in Central Asia, the industry ministry said Friday.
During a recent bilateral meeting in Nur-Sultan, the two countries shared ideas on expanding cooperation in the fields of energy, science and technology, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The meeting was a follow-up measure to matters discussed during President Moon Jae-in's visit to the country in April.
The discussion centered on seeking more exchanges in the field of energy, including nuclear plants and renewable resources.
The two countries also exchanged the latest updates on joint business projects, including Hyundai Motor Co.'s construction of an assembly line in the Central Asian country, set to be completed in December.
Under its so-called New Southern Policy and New Northern Policy, South Korea has been working to boost economic and diplomatic ties with countries in Central and Southeast Asia. Kazakhstan is South Korea's largest trading partner in Central Asia and boasts rich natural resources and a young workforce.
Trade between the two countries reached US$2.2 billion in 2018, rising sharply from $600 million in 2016, according to the ministry.
