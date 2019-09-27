Korean students take part in global climate strike
By Lee Minji
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean students, parents and environmental activists on Friday called for better measures to fight climate change, joining in the global youth movement triggered by Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg.
The move comes just a few days after global leaders, including South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump, discussed environmental issues at the United Nations Climate Action Summit held in New York.
Thunberg, who has been leading the "Fridays for Future" movement in which students skip class on Fridays to protest against climate change, urged governments to take more active measures to tackle the climate issue.
"You are failing us. But the young people are starting to understand your betrayal," she said, pledging the young generation will take action for change.
Friday's strike echoed the sentiment, with hundreds of students, from elementary school students to high school seniors, gathering near Seoul's Gwanghwanmun Square despite upcoming mid-term exams.
A group of students displayed a funeral bed in a bid to highlight the urgency of the issue, while some students held handmade signs saying "The earth is sick" and "There's only 30 years left."
"We came here because we know how meaningless it is to study for a future that will not exist. ... The government has to acknowledge there is a crisis and hear our warning that there is not much time left," high school freshman Kim Do-hyun said.
Eleven-year-old elementary school student Park Yoon-jeong said she was inspired to take part in the movement after seeing a video of Thunberg's speech.
"Instead of using cars, I'll try to use public transportation. I'll talk to my friends about climate change. If everyone takes part, it will become a big force," she said.
It was the third round of major protests by South Korean students on climate change following similar events in March and May this year.
During his speech at the United Nations General Assembly, President Moon noted that "the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations and the Paris Agreement on climate change are major tasks that we must achieve through multilateral cooperation."
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
3
Trump touts relationship with Kim ahead of possible nuke talks
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Japan hold working-level diplomatic talks in Tokyo
-
5
(3rd LD) Typhoon Tapah dumps heavy rain, causing flight cancellations
-
1
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
2
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
3
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
4
Hyundai E&C cancels 1 tln-won deal on payment
-
5
(2nd LD) Typhoon Tapah expected to hit southern S. Korea over weekend
-
1
Trump 'quite likely' to visit Pyongyang: ex-U.S. nuke envoy
-
2
(News Focus) Film based on feminist novel sparks anti-feminist backlash in S. Korea
-
3
(News Focus) In New York, Moon underlines Seoul's stake in peace process, response to climate change
-
4
(2nd LD) Justice minister's phone conversation over raid sparks uproar in parliament
-
5
2 dead pigs found inside DMZ test negative for African swine fever