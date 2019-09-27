Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
----------------
(3rd LD) N. Korea says Trump is unlike former U.S. leaders, hopes for progress
SEOUL -- A former chief North Korean nuclear envoy said Friday he believes U.S. President Donald Trump is different from his predecessors, and looks forward to him making a "bold decision" in nuclear talks despite calls in Washington for Pyongyang to denuclearize first.
Kim Kye-gwan, currently an adviser to the North Korean foreign ministry, made the remarks in a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency, amid expectations that the U.S. and the North could hold working-level nuclear talks in coming weeks.
----------------
(3rd LD) Pompeo says U.S.-N.K. talks not yet arranged
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that working-level denuclearization negotiations with North Korea that were expected this month have not been arranged.
Pompeo made the remark at a press conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, saying the U.S. stands ready to resume negotiations with the North.
----------------
S. Korea's overseas direct investment hits all-time high in Q2
SEJONG -- S. Korea's overseas direct investment reached a record high in the second quarter, thanks to a rise in spending on chip-making facilities in China, government data showed Friday.
Investments made by South Korean companies came to US$15 billion in the April-June period, up 13.3 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
----------------
S. Korea, Bulgaria to strengthen partnerships on nuclear energy, ICT
SEOUL -- The leaders of South Korea and Bulgaria agreed Friday to bolster strategic partnerships between the two nations in various fields, including nuclear energy, ICT and arms production.
The accord came at summit talks here between President Moon Jae-in and visiting Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea confirms 9th African swine fever case
SEJONG -- South Korea on Friday confirmed its ninth African swine fever (ASF) case, sparking concerns over a massive spread of the deadly animal virus near the inter-Korean border.
The latest case was reported on Ganghwa Island, part of the city of Incheon, some 60 kilometers west of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
----------------
S. Korea criticizes Japan over repeated claim to Dokdo in defense white paper
SEOUL -- South Korea denounced Japan's latest defense white paper on Friday for repeating claims to the country's easternmost islets of Dokdo.
"The (South Korean) government strongly protests the Japanese government's repeated claim of unfair sovereignty over Dokdo, which is clearly our own territory historically, geographically and by international law, and we urge Tokyo to withdraw the claim immediately," Seoul's foreign ministry said in a statement.
----------------
(LEAD) Hyundai, Cummins to collaborate on hydrogen commercial cars
SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Friday it will partner with American engine-maker Cummins Inc. to supply hydrogen fuel-cell powertrains to U.S. commercial vehicle companies.
The two recently signed an initial pact in California to jointly develop and commercialize electric and fuel-cell powertrains combining Hyundai's fuel-cell systems and Cummins' electric powertrain, battery and control technologies, Hyundai Motor said in a statement.
(END)
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
3
Trump touts relationship with Kim ahead of possible nuke talks
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Japan hold working-level diplomatic talks in Tokyo
-
5
(3rd LD) Typhoon Tapah dumps heavy rain, causing flight cancellations
-
1
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
2
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
3
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
4
Hyundai E&C cancels 1 tln-won deal on payment
-
5
(2nd LD) Typhoon Tapah expected to hit southern S. Korea over weekend
-
1
Trump 'quite likely' to visit Pyongyang: ex-U.S. nuke envoy
-
2
(News Focus) Film based on feminist novel sparks anti-feminist backlash in S. Korea
-
3
2 dead pigs found inside DMZ test negative for African swine fever
-
4
(News Focus) In New York, Moon underlines Seoul's stake in peace process, response to climate change
-
5
(2nd LD) Justice minister's phone conversation over raid sparks uproar in parliament