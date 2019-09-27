FM holds talks with UAE counterpart at U.N. meeting
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held talks with her counterpart from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in New York on Thursday (U.S. time) and discussed joint efforts to enhance ties and other regional issues, her ministry said.
In the meeting with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, she stressed that their countries' special strategic partnership has been making tangible progress through cooperation in many areas, including science and technology and nuclear energy, the ministry said in a release.
They met on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly taking place this week.
She also expressed gratitude for UAE's efforts in May in helping rescue a South Korean hostage who was kidnapped by armed militants in Libya.
Condemning the recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities and oil tankers on the Strait of Hormuz off Iran, the two sides shared the view that international community must work together to ensure regional stability and energy security to minimize negative impact on the world economy.
They also agreed to further expand dialogue through exchanges and cooperation as next year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations, the ministry said.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
3
Trump touts relationship with Kim ahead of possible nuke talks
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Japan hold working-level diplomatic talks in Tokyo
-
5
(3rd LD) Typhoon Tapah dumps heavy rain, causing flight cancellations
-
1
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
2
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
3
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
4
Hyundai E&C cancels 1 tln-won deal on payment
-
5
(2nd LD) Typhoon Tapah expected to hit southern S. Korea over weekend
-
1
Trump 'quite likely' to visit Pyongyang: ex-U.S. nuke envoy
-
2
(News Focus) Film based on feminist novel sparks anti-feminist backlash in S. Korea
-
3
(News Focus) In New York, Moon underlines Seoul's stake in peace process, response to climate change
-
4
(2nd LD) Justice minister's phone conversation over raid sparks uproar in parliament
-
5
2 dead pigs found inside DMZ test negative for African swine fever