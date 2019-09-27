FM holds talks with ministers of FEALAC partners at U.N. gathering
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held talks with her counterparts from five East Asian and Latin American countries in New York on Thursday (U.S. time) and discussed ways to boost ties, her ministry said.
Kang met with the foreign ministers of the Dominican Republic, Laos, Thailand, Costa Rica and Guatemala, on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly, the ministry said in a release.
These countries are among the 36 members of the Forum for East Asia-Latin America Cooperation (FEALAC), a Seoul-headquartered regional forum established in 1999 to form a regular government-level channel between the two regions.
During the talks, the ministers agreed to work together to strengthen FEALAC to further promote regional cooperation and produce outcomes that would benefit the member countries.
Kang expressed her country's willingness for active contribution to the development of FEALAC and asked the member states for their awareness and participation.
The annual FEALAC meeting at the U.N. gathering has taken place since 2016 involving the top diplomats of former, incumbent and incoming chair countries from each of the two regions.
