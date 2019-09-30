Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Corporate direct financing dips in July

SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean companies' stock and bond sales dropped 14.7 percent on-month in August, hit by a modest decline in sales of corporate bonds, data showed Monday.

Local companies raised a combined 14.5 trillion won (US$12 billion) through sales of stocks and bonds last month, down 2.5 trillion won from a month earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

Stock sales, including 8 initial public offerings, fell 7.2 percent on-month to 494.6 billion won last month.

The value of corporate bonds floated in August, including bank bonds and asset-backed securities (ABS), dipped 15 percent from a month earlier to 14 trillion won, the FSS said.

An ABS is a security whose income payments, and hence value, are derived from and backed by a pool of underlying assets.

