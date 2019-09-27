Moon warns prosecution not to abuse its authority over justice minister probe
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in stressed the need for far-reaching reform of South Korea's prosecution, responding to a heated political controversy over the way state prosecutors are investigating a fraud and corruption scandal involving Justice Minister Cho Kuk's family.
The prosecution has been intensifying a probe into the case, highlighted by a raid on the minister's house earlier this week.
Critics of Cho and the Moon administration say that the minister is unqualified and that he should immediately step down. But those who support him argue that prosecutors are deliberately leaking information related to the ongoing probe to media in a bid to put pressure on him.
Cho, a former law professor, assumed the post last month with a mission to overhaul the judiciary system, especially readjusting the balance of investigative power between the prosecution and the police.
In a rare public message on the Cho Kuk issue, Moon pointed out that a strict probe is under way over suspicions connected with the minister, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung.
"Whether Minister Cho Kuk should be held responsible will be determined by judicial procedures, including the prosecution's investigation," the president was quoted as saying.
Moon then urged state prosecutors to remember the reality that public demand is growing for reform of their powerful organization.
He called for the reform of not just the system but also the "way of exercising the prosecution's rights and investigative practices," according to Ko.
In particular, it is important to "exercise restrained prosecution rights" to respect human rights, he was quoted as adding.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
3
Trump touts relationship with Kim ahead of possible nuke talks
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Japan hold working-level diplomatic talks in Tokyo
-
5
(3rd LD) Typhoon Tapah dumps heavy rain, causing flight cancellations
-
1
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
2
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
3
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
4
Hyundai E&C cancels 1 tln-won deal on payment
-
5
(2nd LD) Typhoon Tapah expected to hit southern S. Korea over weekend
-
1
Trump 'quite likely' to visit Pyongyang: ex-U.S. nuke envoy
-
2
(News Focus) Film based on feminist novel sparks anti-feminist backlash in S. Korea
-
3
(News Focus) In New York, Moon underlines Seoul's stake in peace process, response to climate change
-
4
(2nd LD) Justice minister's phone conversation over raid sparks uproar in parliament
-
5
2 dead pigs found inside DMZ test negative for African swine fever