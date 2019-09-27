S. Korea's rice output to drop 100,000 tons in aftermath of typhoons
SEJONG, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's annual rice production is expected to drop by up to 100,000 tons in 2019, following major typhoons that struck the country this month, a research institute said Friday, although no significant shortages are anticipated.
The country's production of rice, a staple grain for Koreans, is expected to hover between 3.77 million tons to 3.81 million tons, according to the data compiled by state-run Korea Rural Economic Institute (KREI).
The institute attributed the drop to Typhoon Lingling and Tapah, which hit the country early this month, resulting in shorter daylight hours that hindered the growth of rice.
"Considering the anticipated demand, South Korea is expected to experience a shortage of 30,000 tons, or a surplus of 10,000 tons," the researcher said in its report.
The drop in the rice production, however, can also expand, as the South Korean government is still making efforts to assess the damage caused last week by Typhoon Tapah.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
3
Trump touts relationship with Kim ahead of possible nuke talks
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Japan hold working-level diplomatic talks in Tokyo
-
5
(3rd LD) Typhoon Tapah dumps heavy rain, causing flight cancellations
-
1
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
2
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
3
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
4
Hyundai E&C cancels 1 tln-won deal on payment
-
5
(2nd LD) Typhoon Tapah expected to hit southern S. Korea over weekend
-
1
(News Focus) Film based on feminist novel sparks anti-feminist backlash in S. Korea
-
2
Trump 'quite likely' to visit Pyongyang: ex-U.S. nuke envoy
-
3
(News Focus) In New York, Moon underlines Seoul's stake in peace process, response to climate change
-
4
(2nd LD) Justice minister's phone conversation over raid sparks uproar in parliament
-
5
N. Korea continues to build new ballistic missile submarine: 38 North