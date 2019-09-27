Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Sept. 20 -- N.K. chief negotiator welcomes Trump's 'new method,' voices optimism over talks
-- Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S. meet ahead of N.K. talks
23 -- Moon, Trump hold summit talks in New York on sidelines of U.N. General Assembly
-- Trump says meeting with Kim may 'happen soon'
-- Trump says N. Korea not breaking summit deal
24 -- S. Korea's spy agency says N.K. leader may visit S. Korea in Nov.
-- Trump says N. Korea must denuclearize to tap potential
-- Moon proposes turning DMZ into U.N.-backed global peace zone
26 -- Pompeo says U.S.-N.K. talks not yet arranged
27 -- N. Korea says Trump is unlike former U.S. leaders, hopes for progress
(END)
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
3
Trump touts relationship with Kim ahead of possible nuke talks
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Japan hold working-level diplomatic talks in Tokyo
-
5
(3rd LD) Typhoon Tapah dumps heavy rain, causing flight cancellations
-
1
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
2
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
3
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
4
Hyundai E&C cancels 1 tln-won deal on payment
-
5
(2nd LD) Typhoon Tapah expected to hit southern S. Korea over weekend
-
1
(News Focus) Film based on feminist novel sparks anti-feminist backlash in S. Korea
-
2
Trump 'quite likely' to visit Pyongyang: ex-U.S. nuke envoy
-
3
(News Focus) In New York, Moon underlines Seoul's stake in peace process, response to climate change
-
4
(2nd LD) Justice minister's phone conversation over raid sparks uproar in parliament
-
5
N. Korea continues to build new ballistic missile submarine: 38 North