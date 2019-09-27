Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All Headlines 16:00 September 27, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
Sept. 20 -- N.K. chief negotiator welcomes Trump's 'new method,' voices optimism over talks

-- Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S. meet ahead of N.K. talks

23 -- Moon, Trump hold summit talks in New York on sidelines of U.N. General Assembly

-- Trump says meeting with Kim may 'happen soon'

-- Trump says N. Korea not breaking summit deal

24 -- S. Korea's spy agency says N.K. leader may visit S. Korea in Nov.

-- Trump says N. Korea must denuclearize to tap potential

-- Moon proposes turning DMZ into U.N.-backed global peace zone

26 -- Pompeo says U.S.-N.K. talks not yet arranged

27 -- N. Korea says Trump is unlike former U.S. leaders, hopes for progress
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!