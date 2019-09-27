Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
Seoul working on plan to use DMZ, including Moon's vision to build peace zone
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in's recent proposal to turn the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that bisects the two Koreas into an "international peace zone" will be included in the government's broader plan for the peaceful use of the area, the unification ministry said Wednesday.
Addressing the 74th session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, Moon suggested transforming the DMZ into a peace zone by opening offices of international organizations such as the United Nations.
The DMZ, which is about 250 kilometers long and 4 km wide, is one of the world's most heavily fortified borders, with the rival Koreas technically in a state of conflict as the 1950-53 Korean War ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.
Seoul mulls discussion with N. Korea on sending cheering squad to World Cup qualifier in Pyongyang
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry said Wednesday that it is considering discussions with North Korea about sending a cheering squad to Pyongyang for next month's World Cup qualifier between the two Koreas.
On Tuesday, the Korea Football Association (KFA) in Seoul said that it has been informed by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) that the North will host South Korea on Oct. 15, as scheduled, for their Group H match in the second round of the Asian qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
"With regard to the World Cup qualifier in Pyongyang itself, the KFA and other relevant agencies will hold discussions on details going forward but the issue of sending a cheering squad requires consultations between the authorities of the two Koreas," Lee Sang-min, the ministry's spokesperson, told a regular press briefing.
N.K. propaganda outlet blames S. Korea for hurting inter-Korean ties
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet slammed South Korea on Wednesday for undermining inter-Korean relations, accusing Seoul of depending too much on the United States in inter-Korean affairs.
The criticism comes after South Korea said it will closely watch the results of a working-level meeting likely to happen in the coming weeks between the U.S. and North Korea, expressing hope it will create a virtuous circle in which inter-Korean relations can move forward.
"The South Korean authorities are clamoring that working-level talks between the North and the U.S. should come first for the sake of an improvement in North-South relations," Meari, one of the North's propaganda outlet, said in an article.
S. Korea sounds N. Korea out about sending cheering squad for World Cup qualifier
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is sounding North Korea out through various channels about its intention to send a cheering squad to Pyongyang for next month's World Cup qualifier between the two countries, a unification ministry official said Thursday.
The move came days after South Korea's football governing body said that it was informed by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) that the North reaffirmed its will to host South Korea on Oct. 15, as scheduled, for their Group H match in the second round of Asian qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
"We are sounding North Korea out through various channels about our intention to send a cheering squad," the ministry official told reporters.
