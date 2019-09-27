Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S. meet ahead of N.K. talks
WASHINGTON, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States met in Washington on Friday to coordinate their positions ahead of the expected resumption of denuclearization talks between North Korea and the U.S.
Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, told reporters he had in-depth discussions with U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun on how the two sides can work together, with the nuclear talks likely to resume as early as this month.
"I think the most important thing is for the two sides to sit down together," Lee said after his meeting with Biegun. "It's important for the two sides to sit down and share the various ideas they have had since Hanoi, and to find areas of agreement from there. That's what negotiations are about."
------------
Previously unidentified underground facilities identified at Yongbyon complex: 38 North
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- Two previously unidentified underground complexes have been identified at North Korea's mainstay nuclear compound in Yongbyon, north of Pyongyang, a U.S. website monitoring the communist state has said.
In an expert analysis of satellite imagery by Frank V. Pabian, 38 North on Thursday revealed the underground complexes, located east and southeast of Yongbyon across the Kuryong River, saying their purposes remain unknown.
The findings are based on the presence of tunnel entrances and visible spoil piles, which 38 North said have become far less obvious with time.
------------
Typhoon damage at JSA brings two Koreas, UNC together
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The two Koreas and the United Nations Command joined hands to repair a typhoon-damaged building at the truce village of Panmunjom earlier this month in the first such joint work since the 1953 armistice that ended the Korean War, officials said Monday.
From Sept. 12-14, the three sides jointly repaired the roof of a conference building located on the North Korean side of the Joint Security Area (JSA) inside the Demilitarized Zone in the wake of the season's 13th typhoon, called Lingling.
Some 10 North Korean personnel mobilized for the work crossed the military demarcation line (MDL) within the JSA freely with the approval of the UNC, according to the officials.
------------
Russian, N.K. diplomats discuss detained poachers
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Russian and North Korean diplomats on Monday discussed the recent incident involving the communist state's poachers detained after clashes in the East Sea, Russia's Tass news agency reported on Monday.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and Jin Jong-hyeop, the charge d'affaires of the North Korean Embassy in Moscow, held talks over the issue of North Korean citizens caught illegally fishing in Russia's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) last Tuesday.
"During the conversation, they have touched upon the recent incident," Russia's foreign ministry was quoted by Tass as saying.
------------
Trump says meeting with Kim may 'happen soon'
WASHINGTON, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that another meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "could happen soon."
Trump made the remark to reporters as he arrived at the United Nations headquarters in New York to attend the U.N. General Assembly.
"It could happen soon," he said when asked when he is going to meet with Kim.
------------
Trump says N. Korea not breaking summit deal, talks about S. Korea's arms purchase
NEW YORK, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The presidents of South Korea and the United States -- Moon Jae-in and Donald Trump -- agreed to accelerate the Korea peace process on the basis of last year's Singapore summit deal between Washington and Pyongyang, as the two sides look set to restart nuclear talks soon.
Moon and Trump "exchanged opinions on methods to pull off substantive accomplishments at an early date in North Korea-U.S. working-level negotiations," Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung, said in a statement.
It marked their first summit since they met in Seoul and had a separate gathering, joined by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, at the DMZ village of Panmunjom at the end of June. They are in New York to attend the annual General Assembly session of the United Nations.
------------
U.S., N. Korea likely to hold working-level nuke talks within 2-3 weeks: Seoul
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- The United States and North Korea are expected to resume working-level nuclear talks within two or three weeks, South Korea's spy agency said Tuesday.
If the two sides can reach an agreement at the upcoming talks, U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could hold their third summit this year, lawmakers quoted the National Intelligence Service (NIS) as saying.
The NIS held a closed-door briefing to the chiefs of political parties sitting on the parliamentary intelligence committee.
------------
N.K. leader may visit S. Korea for special ASEAN summit in Nov.: Seoul
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may visit South Korea for a special ASEAN summit in November, depending on progress in denuclearization talks with the United States, Seoul's spy agency said Tuesday.
The National Intelligence Service (NIS) gave a cautious prediction during its closed-door meeting with lawmakers as the U.S. and North Korea look set to resume their working-level nuclear talks soon.
South Korea is considering inviting the North's leader to take part as an observer in the South Korea-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit set for Nov. 25-26 in the southern port city of Busan.
------------
Trump says N. Korea must denuclearize to tap potential
WASHINGTON, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that North Korea must denuclearize in order to tap its "tremendous" economic potential.
In a speech to the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Trump said he delivered that message to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
His remarks come as the United States and North Korea are expected to resume working-level denuclearization negotiations in the coming weeks.
------------
Moon proposes turning DMZ into U.N.-backed global peace zone
NEW YORK, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday proposed transforming the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), which bisects the Korean Peninsula, into an international peace zone with the help of the United Nations.
He put forward the idea while addressing the 74th session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.
The DMZ, which cuts across the middle of the peninsula, is a "colossal green zone" that stretches 250 kilometers from east to west and 4 km from north to south.
------------
Top nuke envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold trilateral talks in New York
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) – The top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan held trilateral talks on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly in New York this week ahead of nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.
South Korea's chief nuclear negotiator, Lee Do-hoon, met his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Stephen Biegun and Shigeki Takizaki, on Tuesday to discuss three-way cooperation in addressing the North Korean nuclear issue.
Washington and Pyongyang are expected to restart their working-level nuclear negotiations in the coming weeks after a period of tensions caused by the latter's angry reactions to last month's combined military exercise between the South and the U.S.
------------
Pompeo says U.S.-N.K. talks not yet arranged
WASHINGTON, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that working-level denuclearization negotiations with North Korea that were expected this month have not been arranged.
Pompeo made the remark at a press conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, saying the U.S. stands ready to resume negotiations with the North.
"We've not been able to make those happen. And we don't have a date yet when we'll be able to get together," he said. "The North Koreans know and I'm happy to affirm here again this afternoon: We're ready. Our team's prepared to meet with them. We think it's important that we do so."
------------
N. Korea continues to build new ballistic missile submarine: 38 North
WASHINGTON, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has continued to build a new ballistic missile submarine at its Sinpo shipyard, a U.S. monitor said Thursday, citing recent commercial satellite imagery.
38 North, which monitors activities inside the North Korean regime, said satellite imagery of the shipyard from Aug. 26 and Sept. 23 showed the movement of parts and equipment near the construction hall, indicating construction has continued since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's reported visit to the site in late July.
However, the type of submarine under construction and whether it is nearing completion remain unclear, the monitor added on its website.
