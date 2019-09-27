KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DB HiTek 16,150 UP 250
Donga Socio Holdings 86,800 DN 1,200
SK hynix 81,400 DN 1,900
Youngpoong 597,000 DN 8,000
HyundaiEng&Const 45,800 DN 1,000
SamsungF&MIns 227,500 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,700 DN 250
Kogas 39,500 DN 650
Hanwha 24,650 DN 400
Daesang 22,150 DN 300
SKNetworks 5,470 DN 150
ORION Holdings 15,800 DN 250
SsangyongCement 6,040 DN 140
KAL 23,050 UP 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,835 UP 100
LG Corp. 68,900 DN 1,100
SsangyongMtr 2,910 DN 60
BoryungPharm 12,250 DN 50
L&L 12,550 DN 50
NamyangDairy 492,000 DN 3,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 44,200 DN 550
HYUNDAI STEEL 38,750 DN 550
Shinsegae 262,000 0
Nongshim 250,000 DN 2,000
SGBC 39,750 DN 450
Hyosung 83,800 DN 1,000
LOTTE 36,450 DN 1,150
AK Holdings 31,200 DN 100
Binggrae 58,900 0
GCH Corp 20,400 DN 400
LotteChilsung 135,500 DN 3,500
HyundaiMtr 133,500 UP 500
AmoreG 66,800 UP 1,700
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,700 DN 150
POSCO 225,000 DN 5,500
SPC SAMLIP 98,200 DN 1,400
SAMSUNG SDS 189,500 DN 7,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 38,400 DN 450
KUMHOTIRE 4,370 DN 45
DB INSURANCE 52,200 UP 1,000
