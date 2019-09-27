KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KiaMtr 45,350 UP 450
Hanmi Science 39,500 UP 50
SamsungElecMech 100,500 0
Hanssem 59,800 UP 100
KSOE 122,500 DN 1,500
Hanwha Chem 17,650 DN 150
OCI 66,700 DN 500
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 47,650 UP 300
KorZinc 443,000 DN 2,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,790 DN 190
SYC 49,550 DN 550
HyundaiMipoDock 44,300 DN 1,050
IS DONGSEO 30,050 DN 200
S-Oil 100,000 DN 500
LG Innotek 114,500 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 235,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI WIA 50,000 DN 200
KumhoPetrochem 69,600 DN 1,500
Mobis 249,000 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 40,950 DN 1,900
HDC HOLDINGS 12,950 DN 50
S-1 95,900 DN 400
Hanchem 80,500 DN 500
DWS 38,400 0
UNID 45,850 DN 250
KEPCO 25,750 DN 450
SamsungSecu 35,150 DN 550
SKTelecom 239,500 0
S&T MOTIV 52,200 DN 2,500
HyundaiElev 90,000 0
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 30,200 UP 150
Hanon Systems 12,000 DN 100
SK 202,500 DN 4,000
DAEKYO 6,040 0
GKL 20,600 DN 100
Handsome 29,250 DN 50
WJ COWAY 83,700 UP 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 129,500 DN 7,000
IBK 12,850 DN 550
KorElecTerm 45,950 DN 450
(MORE)
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
3
Trump touts relationship with Kim ahead of possible nuke talks
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Japan hold working-level diplomatic talks in Tokyo
-
5
(3rd LD) Typhoon Tapah dumps heavy rain, causing flight cancellations
-
1
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
2
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
3
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
4
Hyundai E&C cancels 1 tln-won deal on payment
-
5
(2nd LD) Typhoon Tapah expected to hit southern S. Korea over weekend
-
1
(News Focus) Film based on feminist novel sparks anti-feminist backlash in S. Korea
-
2
Trump 'quite likely' to visit Pyongyang: ex-U.S. nuke envoy
-
3
(News Focus) In New York, Moon underlines Seoul's stake in peace process, response to climate change
-
4
(2nd LD) Justice minister's phone conversation over raid sparks uproar in parliament
-
5
N. Korea continues to build new ballistic missile submarine: 38 North