Seoul stocks sink over 1 pct on bleak chip sector, U.S. political uncertainties
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed lower on Friday, falling by more than 1 percent, as investors worry about the bleak outlook for the global chip sector and political uncertainties in the United Sates. The Korean won lost ground against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped 24.59 points, or 1.19 percent, to close at 2,049.93. Trade volume was slim at 280 million shares worth 3.4 trillion won (US$2.8 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 563 to 264.
Foreigners and institutions unloaded a net 24.1 billion won and 175.1 billion won worth of local stocks, respectively, while retail investors scooped up 198.2 billion won.
The local stock market opened lower, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street following a potential impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump.
The index extended losses following media reports that Washington is unlikely to extend a waiver allowing American firms to supply China's Huawei Technologies.
"Investors attempted to cash in recent gains, mainly chipmakers, after U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology lowered its earnings forecast," Seo Sang-young, a researcher at Kiwoom Securities Co., said.
Most large-cap shares ended in negative terrain.
Samsung Electronics, the top market cap here, lost 1.63 percent to 48,400 won. SK hynix, a major chipmaker, dipped 2.28 percent to end at 81,400 won.
Pharmaceutical firms also ended in negative terrain, with No. 1 company Celltrion losing 0.6 percent to reach 166,000 won. Samsung BioLogics was down 1.89 percent to 311,500 won.
Top steel maker POSCO lost 2.39 percent to end at 230,500 won and top internet portal operator Naver shed 1.27 percent to 158,000 won.
Auto stocks ended mixed, with leading automaker Hyundai Motor moving up 0.38 percent to 133,500 won and Hyundai Motor's sister company, Kia Motors, adding 1 percent to 453,350 won. In contrast, auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis was down 0.2 percent to 249,000 won.
The local currency closed at 1,199.9 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.1 won from the previous session's close.
