U.S. court dismisses 8-bln euro lawsuit against Woori Bank
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- A court in New York dismissed an 8-billion euro (US$8.7 billion) lawsuit by AJ Energy LLC against South Korea's Woori Bank over an alleged failure in bank transfer, the bank's parent Woori Financial said Friday.
Little-known AJ Energy, which is reportedly registered in Nevada, filed the lawsuit in March last year, claiming that Woori Bank failed to transfer the money.
AJ Energy claimed that the money was allegedly transferred to Woori Bank from the U.S. firm's foreign investors, but Woori Bank has said there is no record of such transaction.
In a regulatory filing, Woori Financial said the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York dismissed the case and decided to sanction the plaintiff for filing a fraudulent lawsuit.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
3
Trump touts relationship with Kim ahead of possible nuke talks
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Japan hold working-level diplomatic talks in Tokyo
-
5
(3rd LD) Typhoon Tapah dumps heavy rain, causing flight cancellations
-
1
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
2
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
3
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
4
Hyundai E&C cancels 1 tln-won deal on payment
-
5
(2nd LD) Typhoon Tapah expected to hit southern S. Korea over weekend
-
1
(News Focus) Film based on feminist novel sparks anti-feminist backlash in S. Korea
-
2
Trump 'quite likely' to visit Pyongyang: ex-U.S. nuke envoy
-
3
(News Focus) In New York, Moon underlines Seoul's stake in peace process, response to climate change
-
4
(2nd LD) Justice minister's phone conversation over raid sparks uproar in parliament
-
5
N. Korea continues to build new ballistic missile submarine: 38 North