FM holds multilateral talks with MIKTA partners
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held talks with her counterparts of Mexico, Indonesia, Turkey and Australia on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday (U.S. time) and exchanged views on topics of mutual interest, her ministry said.
The meeting was attended by Marcelo Ebrard, Retno Marsudi and Mevlut Cavusoglu -- the top diplomats of Mexico, Indonesia and Turkey, respectively -- and Australia's Ambassador to the U.N. Gillian Bird, the ministry said.
MIKTA, an acronym for the five countries derived from each of their names, is an informal multilateral consultative body set up in 2013 with an aim to support global governance and strengthen their partnership.
During the talks, Kang explained the current situation on the Korean Peninsula and her government's efforts toward denuclearization and permanent peace and asked for their continued support on the issue.
They also discussed joint efforts to promote their relations and other global agendas such as refugees and climate change and agreed to play an expanded role in these matters as a multilateral platform, the ministry added.
South Korea is due to take over the chairmanship of MIKTA from Mexico next year.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
3
Trump touts relationship with Kim ahead of possible nuke talks
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Japan hold working-level diplomatic talks in Tokyo
-
5
(3rd LD) Typhoon Tapah dumps heavy rain, causing flight cancellations
-
1
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
2
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
3
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
4
(2nd LD) Typhoon Tapah expected to hit southern S. Korea over weekend
-
5
Moon leaves New York after talks with Trump, U.N. address
-
1
(News Focus) Film based on feminist novel sparks anti-feminist backlash in S. Korea
-
2
Trump 'quite likely' to visit Pyongyang: ex-U.S. nuke envoy
-
3
(News Focus) In New York, Moon underlines Seoul's stake in peace process, response to climate change
-
4
(2nd LD) Justice minister's phone conversation over raid sparks uproar in parliament
-
5
(3rd LD) N. Korea says Trump is unlike former U.S. leaders, hopes for progress