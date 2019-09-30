S. Korean Bond Yields on Sept. 30, 2019
All Headlines 16:34 September 30, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.275 1.273 +0.2
3-year TB 1.297 1.301 -0.4
10-year TB 1.456 1.438 +1.8
2-year MSB 1.330 1.338 -0.8
3-year CB (AA-) 1.800 1.806 -0.6
91-day CD 1.550 1.550 --
(END)
