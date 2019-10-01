S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 1, 2019
All Headlines 16:43 October 01, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.287 1.275 +1.2
3-year TB 1.323 1.297 +2.6
10-year TB 1.498 1.456 +4.2
2-year MSB 1.350 1.330 +2.0
3-year CB (AA-) 1.824 1.800 +2.4
91-day CD 1.550 1.550 --
