S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 2, 2019
All Headlines 16:30 October 02, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.283 1.287 -0.4
3-year TB 1.303 1.323 -2.0
10-year TB 1.497 1.498 -0.1
2-year MSB 1.326 1.350 -2.4
3-year CB (AA-) 1.806 1.824 -1.8
91-day CD 1.550 1.550 --
(END)
