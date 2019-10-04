S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 4, 2019
All Headlines 16:43 October 04, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.243 1.283 -4.0
3-year TB 1.210 1.303 -9.3
10-year TB 1.373 1.497 -12.4
2-year MSB 1.238 1.326 -8.8
3-year CB (AA-) 1.717 1.806 -8.9
91-day CD 1.550 1.550 --
