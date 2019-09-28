(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 28)

During an interpellation session, Thursday, after Rep. Joo Kwang-deok of the largest conservative Liberty Korea Party asked if he conversed with a prosecutor searching his home, Cho admitted that he had, via his wife's mobile phone. Cho said his wife called him first after being shocked by the surprise raid, conducted after Cho left for work. She and their two children were at home. Cho tried to calm her, and asked her to put anybody there on the phone. After the prosecutor answered, Cho told him he, as a husband, was worried about his wife's health, and asked the person to take care of her while on duty there. Nothing more. This is Cho's story.