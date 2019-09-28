Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

September 28, 2019

SEOUL, Sep. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/20 Cloudy 10

Incheon 26/20 Cloudy 10

Suwon 27/19 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 28/19 Sunny 20

Daejeon 28/19 Sunny 30

Chuncheon 27/18 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 26/18 Sunny 20

Jeonju 28/20 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 28/20 Sunny 60

Jeju 26/22 Rain 60

Daegu 26/20 Cloudy 30

Busan 24/20 Rain 70

