PM calls for review of 'all possibilities' in tracing source of African swine fever
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon on Saturday instructed officials to look into all possibilities to identify the origin of African swine fever (ASF) in South Korea amid concerns over its possible spread despite extensive quarantine efforts.
Since Sept. 17, when the first case of the deadly pig disease was reported in the country, nine ASF cases have been confirmed.
All confirmed or suspected cases have come from northern areas of Gyeonggi Province near the inter-Korean border, but no clear infection route has been identified.
"We have taken measures fully in accordance with our manuals and sometimes beyond that. But what we are doing seems far from perfect, as those measures are under the premise that the virus could be transmitted via people, vehicles or big animals," Lee said while presiding over a pan-government meeting in Sejong, an administrative city 120 kilometers south of Seoul.
As part of preventive measures, the authorities decided on Friday to slaughter all pigs at farms located in the county of Ganghwa, Incheon, west of Seoul, upon the suggestion of the regional government. The total number of pigs culled or to be culled reached nearly 90,000 across the country.
Ganghwa is regarded as the most vulnerable region, as five out of the nine confirmed cases have come from there.
Pointing to the possibility of the virus spreading through underground water or small insects, Lee said, "There could other routes that we've never imagined. ... Please listen to all experts at home and abroad and take new quarantine measures that have never been taken before."
The virus is harmless to humans but is highly contagious and fatal for pigs. There is no cure or vaccine, and the only known way to prevent the disease from spreading is the culling of affected livestock or animals that were likely exposed to the virus.
All parts of Gyeonggi Province and Incheon, along with the neighboring Gangwon Province, have been designated as tightly controlled zones subject to more stringent disinfection operations and checkups.
Earlier this week, the ministry also extended a movement ban for all pig farms, slaughterhouses and related facilities across the country through Saturday to prevent the spread of ASF.
According to the agriculture ministry on Saturday, a suspected case reported in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, north of Seoul, on Friday, tested negative.
