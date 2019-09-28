2 int'l aid agencies get temporary sanctions exemptions for projects in N. Korea
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- Two international humanitarian assistance organizations have received temporary sanctions exemptions for their aid projects in North Korea, a U.N. website showed Saturday.
The World Health Organization (WHO) and Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) will be allowed to bring in medical items necessary for their projects in the impoverished state for six months each from Sept. 20 and Sept. 23, respectively, according to the U.N. Security Council committee for sanctions on North Korea.
The WHO has received sanctions exemptions for equipment involving vaccines for preventable diseases, critical care, emergency primary health care, installation of a blood bag manufacturing plant and diagnostic equipment for multidrug-resistant tuberculosis.
Medecins Sans Frontieres has also received temporary sanctions exemptions for around 290 items linked to its projects intended to improve diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis and other urgent medical needs in North Hamgyong Province, the website showed.
(END)
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
(3rd LD) Typhoon Tapah dumps heavy rain, causing flight cancellations
-
3
Hyundai G70, Kona win AutoPacific Ideal Vehicle Award
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon in New York for summit with Trump, U.N. session
-
5
Hyundai Motor, Aptiv to set up US$4 bln JV for autonomous driving platform
-
1
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
2
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
3
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
4
Moon leaves New York after talks with Trump, U.N. address
-
5
(News Focus) Film based on feminist novel sparks anti-feminist backlash in S. Korea
-
1
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
2
(LEAD) Nine injured in cargo ship fire at Ulsan port
-
3
(2nd LD) U.S. again voices concern over S. Korea's decision to end intel-sharing pact with Japan
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea summons Japanese diplomat over defense white paper
-
5
SK Innovation to sell stakes in two Peruvian gas fields for $1 bln