2 N. Korean diplomats in Beijing possibly on way to New York
BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- Two North Korean diplomats arrived in Beijing on Saturday, raising the possibility that they could be on their way to New York to attend the U.N. General Assembly session.
Jang Il-hun, former deputy ambassador to the U.N., and Kim Chang-min, director general at the foreign ministry's international organizations bureau, were seen at the airport in Beijing earlier in the day apparently after disembarking from a flight from Pyongyang.
They did not respond to questions about the purpose of their trip and final destination before exiting the airport.
Some raised the possibility that they might be en route to New York to attend the U.N. General Assembly session at which North Korean Ambassador to the U.N. Kim Song is expected to deliver a speech on Monday.
(END)
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
(3rd LD) Typhoon Tapah dumps heavy rain, causing flight cancellations
-
3
Hyundai G70, Kona win AutoPacific Ideal Vehicle Award
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon in New York for summit with Trump, U.N. session
-
5
Hyundai Motor, Aptiv to set up US$4 bln JV for autonomous driving platform
-
1
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
2
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
3
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
4
Moon leaves New York after talks with Trump, U.N. address
-
5
(News Focus) Film based on feminist novel sparks anti-feminist backlash in S. Korea
-
1
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
2
(LEAD) Nine injured in cargo ship fire at Ulsan port
-
3
(2nd LD) U.S. again voices concern over S. Korea's decision to end intel-sharing pact with Japan
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea summons Japanese diplomat over defense white paper
-
5
SK Innovation to sell stakes in two Peruvian gas fields for $1 bln