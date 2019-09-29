(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
Hyundai G70, Kona win AutoPacific Ideal Vehicle Award
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon in New York for summit with Trump, U.N. session
-
4
Hyundai Motor, Aptiv to set up US$4 bln JV for autonomous driving platform
-
5
(LEAD) Trump says meeting with Kim may 'happen soon'
-
1
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
2
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
3
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
4
Moon leaves New York after talks with Trump, U.N. address
-
5
(News Focus) Film based on feminist novel sparks anti-feminist backlash in S. Korea
-
1
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
2
(LEAD) Nine injured in cargo ship fire at Ulsan port
-
3
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
4
(2nd LD) 18 people injured in cargo ship fire at Ulsan port
-
5
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive