Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 September 29, 2019
SEOUL, Sep. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/18 Sunny 0
Incheon 26/19 Sunny 0
Suwon 28/17 Sunny 0
Cheongju 28/18 Sunny 0
Daejeon 28/19 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 28/16 Sunny 0
Gangneung 29/19 Sunny 0
Jeonju 28/20 Sunny 20
Gwangju 28/20 Sunny 20
Jeju 26/22 Sunny 60
Daegu 29/21 Sunny 20
Busan 28/21 Cloudy 20
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive
-
3
Hyundai G70, Kona win AutoPacific Ideal Vehicle Award
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon in New York for summit with Trump, U.N. session
-
5
Hyundai Motor, Aptiv to set up US$4 bln JV for autonomous driving platform
Most Saved
-
1
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
2
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
3
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
4
Moon leaves New York after talks with Trump, U.N. address
-
5
(News Focus) Film based on feminist novel sparks anti-feminist backlash in S. Korea
-
1
Rescue under way for workers aboard ship following explosion at Ulsan port
-
2
(LEAD) Nine injured in cargo ship fire at Ulsan port
-
3
Typhoon Mitag may affect S. Korea next week
-
4
(2nd LD) 18 people injured in cargo ship fire at Ulsan port
-
5
Large-scale rally held to support justice minister, reform drive