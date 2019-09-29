Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

September 29, 2019

SEOUL, Sep. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/18 Sunny 0

Incheon 26/19 Sunny 0

Suwon 28/17 Sunny 0

Cheongju 28/18 Sunny 0

Daejeon 28/19 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 28/16 Sunny 0

Gangneung 29/19 Sunny 0

Jeonju 28/20 Sunny 20

Gwangju 28/20 Sunny 20

Jeju 26/22 Sunny 60

Daegu 29/21 Sunny 20

Busan 28/21 Cloudy 20

